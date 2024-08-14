17 hours ago
LETTER: Give Civic Reception to Olympic Gold winner Bryony

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion August 14, 2024
Bryony Page gold medal World Championships

Dear Editor,
Below is an email I have sent to the Chief Executive of Cheshire East and the Clerk of Crewe Town Council.
“Crewe-born Bryony Page won an Olympic gold in the trampolining final.
“She won silver in Rio (2016) and bronze in Tokyo (2020) and has now completed the Olympic medal set at Paris 2024.
“She is the first Crewe born athlete to to gain such success at the Olympics.
“I would like to suggest that Cheshire East and the Crewe Town Council jointly organise a Civic Reception, involving both Mayors, for Bryony, so that the congratulations of the town can be passed on to her and it would be an opportunity for Crewe residents to see her and to congratulate her personally.
“I would also suggest that her name be added to the local Sporting Roll of Honour and that, in future, a new street in Crewe is named after her, to mark her extraordinary success at successive Olympics.
“Please inform me if you will take up my suggestions.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

