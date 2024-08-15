Cheshire Padel to launch at Vagrants in Willaston

The growing sport of padel is launching in Nantwich this weekend.

The new Cheshire Padel group unveils its new padel court at the Vagrants sports club in Willaston.

It starts at midday on Sunday (August 18) and will include free coaching sessions and an exhibition match.

Then there will be a chance to play in a 20-minute session for people to try a new sport.

There will also be a BBQ and bar open.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Padel said: “Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, enjoy free coaching sessions and hit the court at our open day!

“Refuel with delicious BBQ food, grab a drink from the bar and relax to the sounds of music and padel.”

Padel is a racket sport which originated in Mexico and is played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

It shares the same scoring system as tennis, but the balls while similar have less pressure.

The main difference to tennis is the court has walls and the balls can be played off them in a similar way to squash.

Bats are solid and stringless and the height of the ball being served must be at or below the waist level.