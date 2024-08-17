80,000 pensioners in Cheshire East to lose winter fuel payment

More than 80,000 pensioners in Cheshire East are to lose their winter fuel allowance under the Labour government’s plans, the Conservatives have claimed.

The government announced from this year that only those in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will get the annual payments, worth between £100 and £300.

Cllr Janet Clowes, of Wybunbury ward and leader of the Conservative group on Cheshire East Council, said analysis of Department for Work and Pensions figures show more than 80,000 people across the borough will be at least £250 worse off this winter.

And it claims many of these are in some of its most deprived areas.

She is calling for action to support low-income pensioners.

Cllr Clowes said: “Many of the 80,000 pensioners set to lose their winter fuel payment may have incomes just above the threshold for pension credit and these payments were a lifeline.

“Cheshire East Conservatives are deeply concerned about the impact on pensioners, especially those who are already finding it hard to make ends meet and where prices and council tax are still rising.

“For more than 20 years, both Labour and Conservative governments have committed to maintaining winter fuel payments, along with free NHS prescriptions and bus travel.

“This new approach is a bitter blow.”

The Tory group leader added: “The Labour-Independent leadership of Cheshire East Council is already committed to cuts in services that will further impact on the vulnerable elderly, including cutting the emergency assistance scheme and raising care costs, a significant financial outlay for many pensioners.

“We are asking that, at the very least, the Labour-led administration works with community partners across the borough to support pensioners to navigate this additional financial pressure, including claiming pension credit if they are eligible.

“Whilst some pensioners in Cheshire East will cope without the winter fuel payment, it’s clear this policy will have a far wider impact than currently acknowledged.”

Nationally, about 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out on the winter fuel allowance.

When new chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the change, she said it was to fill a £22 billion ‘black hole’ left in the public purse by the former Conservative government.

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter. Library image for display purposes only)