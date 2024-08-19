Nantwich town square stages Societies Spectacular

Hundreds of people packed in to Nantwich town square for the annual “Societies Spectacular” event on Saturday, writes Jonathan White.

The event aims to give local voluntary groups and societies a chance to open stalls and promote what they do to a large audience.

It is organised each year by Nantwich Town Council.

The free event is helpful to clubs and societies to recruit new members and volunteers and publicise the great causes they work towards.

Thirty organisations had members on stalls talking to visitors and those interested in joining or finding out more.

There were activities and demonstrations on offer too – as diverse as photography, sports and fitness, music and drama, miniature-gauge railways, cinema and arts and crafts.

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock was present and took the time to talk to the stallholders.

