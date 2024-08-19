2 hours ago
Nantwich town square stages Societies Spectacular

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews August 19, 2024
Stalls on Nantwich town square - Societies Spectacular

Hundreds of people packed in to Nantwich town square for the annual “Societies Spectacular” event on Saturday, writes Jonathan White.

The event aims to give local voluntary groups and societies a chance to open stalls and promote what they do to a large audience.

It is organised each year by Nantwich Town Council.

The free event is helpful to clubs and societies to recruit new members and volunteers and publicise the great causes they work towards.

Thirty organisations had members on stalls talking to visitors and those interested in joining or finding out more.

There were activities and demonstrations on offer too – as diverse as photography, sports and fitness, music and drama, miniature-gauge railways, cinema and arts and crafts.

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock was present and took the time to talk to the stallholders.

(Pics by Jonathan White)

Members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society on their stall (1)
Members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society on their stall
Volunteers from Nantwich Town Football Club on their stall (1)
Volunteers from Nantwich Town Football Club on their stall
One Comment

  1. Riddell Graham says:
    August 19, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    Together with Peter Groves, a local Councillor and volunteer, I did a session on the stall for Nantwich Museum. Many people stopped to ask about the guided walks through the town, latest exhibitions, free activities for children and research groups concerned with the history of Nantwich. Around 30 other stalls, just some of the many societies and organisations which make up such a vibrant town

    Reply

