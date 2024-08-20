Nantwich transport firm hopes to provide rural bus service

A local transport firm is hoping to step in and provide a rural bus service to Nantwich villages after D&G decided to axe key routes.

Hit The Road Travel are exploring a new two-hourly circular route connecting Nantwich to Barbridge, Bunbury, Ravensmoor, Wrenbury and Aston.

The minibus and coach hire firm, based in Sound, are also hoping to expand the route to Audlem as well.

They are now planning to approach Cheshire East Council for permission to run the service.

The move comes after D&G announced it would be stopping rural services 70, 71, 72 and 73 from September 1.

Cheshire East Council said it would maintain 72 service as this is also a school transport service bringing pupils to and from Nantwich schools.

But others services would leave many living in rural communities without cars isolated.

Hit The Road Travel managing director Christopher Mathias said: “As a small family business our priority is the community in which we serve. To create jobs and provide a sustainable future for the next generation.

“The plan is to run a circular route unfortunately bus fares would be a little higher as there is no council funding available.

“We will have to apply for the council to allow this but this is all the hoops they make us jump through.

“However, looking at the max journey ticket costing no more the £2.50 with returns costing £4.50.

“A full round trip is about an hour but we hope to have one running in each direction.”

Hit The Road Travel was established in 2013 starting our as a small family run business, focusing on mini bus hire.

It has gradually expanded into larger coaches and relocated from Chester to Nantwich in 2023.

They specialise in private coach hire, sports team transport, conferences and events and transport provider to tour operators worldwide.

To find out more, call Hit The Road Travel on 01270 908000 Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm or text 07598 968903.