Nantwich Concert Band to stage open rehearsals

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews August 27, 2024
Nantwich Concert Band

Nantwich Concert Band is to stage a series of open rehearsals in a bid to attract new members.

The rehearsal nights will take place on Wednesdays throughout September at Highfields Academy on Cumberland Avenue in Nantwich.

Anyone interested in joining the band can attend and the rehearsals run from 7.30pm to 9.15pm.

A band spokesperson said: “We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who plays bassoon, tuba or percussion, but always happy to welcome new members from any area.

“Come along to any of the rehearsals and see what you think.”

You can find out more information by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.nantwichband.co.uk

