Nantwich paralympian Andy Small in historic torch handover

These were the moments when Nantwich Paralympic gold medallist Andy Small completed a historic handover this week.

Andy was selected as UK team captain for the transfer of the Paralympic torch under the sea in the Channel Tunnel with the French team.

We revealed earlier in August how he was among 10 “inspirational people” chosen to take the torch from the UK starting at The Channel Tunnel in Kent to the handover point for Paris.

And his proud parents Steve and Jenny were on hand to capture the moment with these photographs.

For 31-year-old Andy, who won Gold at Tokyo in his wheelchair race, the honour has helped soften the blow of not being able to compete this year.

In November 2021, just 10 weeks after winning Gold in Tokyo, he was informed his event was not on the schedule for Parish 2024.

His dad Steve said: “The impact of that decision caught up with him and he was devastated by not being allowed to compete in the 2024 Games and defend his title.

“Andy has maintained a dignified silence on the whole situation although it did initially impact on his wellbeing.”

Andy, who was born with cerebral palsy, has regained his positive approach to life by turning to writing a new book and continuing to train.

Steve added: “There is a hope that with the changes of personnel, positions and directions in world sport, those making the decisions will return to the inclusive aims of previous Paralympic events and reinstate his event, among others, for the 2028 Games in LA.

“Andy is now looking forward to the future, hopefully as a published author, and also hopefully with the opportunity to compete again at the highest level.

“His selection as an inspirational person to take part in the historic event of transporting the torch and his appointment to work with the British team in Paris in an international relations role, have given him a connection with the current Games.

“He is “enormously proud” to be an ambassador for his sport, selected for being an inspiration to others, and to be given the collaborative honour of carrying the torch forward.”