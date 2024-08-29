Nantwich Museum lines up Autumn activities

Nantwich Museum has had a hectic summer – and is now gearing up for new activities from September.

The venue has held workshops and run its summer exhibition ‘Our High Street’ which tells the story of Nantwich High Street over the years, which ends on 21st September.

Now they are planning new Heritage Open Days at the museum in September.

There is also a free pottery drop-in workshop for all ages will run on September 7 between 11am and 3pm.

The Museum will host shared reading get-togethers from September 9.

Running weekly at 2pm, the group aims to bring people together to talk, laugh and share.

The talk on ‘Baddiley; an ancient parish’ and ‘Helen Macfarlane: from revolutionary to vicar’s wife’ proved so popular that it will be run again on September 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are £7.50 (£6 museum members) and include light refreshments.

The museum on Pillory Street venue is also running the ‘Ten Plus Textiles’ exhibition which commences on September 25.

This will feature the work of a group founded in 1991, of 13 artists who work with fibres and fabric to promote a greater appreciation of contemporary textile art.

Most of the work will be available to purchase.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.