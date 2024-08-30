Live comedy returns to Nantwich Civic Hall in September

Live comedy returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on Friday September 6 with a top line up of acts to kick off a new season of The Very Best In Stand Up.

Barbara Nice will be compere for the opening night – known as the alter-ego of Stockport comedian Janice Connolly!

She was discovered by Peter Kay and cast as Holy Mary in the iconic “Phoenix Nights” show.

She also made the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent with her charming, likeable and downright hilarious comedy creation.

First up will be Tom Wrigglesworth – a stalwart of the UK comedy scene for over 20 years.

He broke onto the scene by winning the Channel 4 New Comedy competition.

He then went on to create Tom Wrigglesworth’s Hang Ups for Radio 4 and also co-presented on both Rhod Gilbert and Richard Bacon’s radio shows.

Making his debut in the middle section is Connor Burns (pictured, above)

Connor has been steamrolling his way through the comedy circuit hierarchy since stepping on to the stage in 2017.

By the time the show rolls round, he will have just finished the Edinburgh Fringe with his new show ‘1994’ and will be preparing a 2024/25 tour.

He has more than five million views for his material online and can be described by the words “one to watch” as he continues to carve a name for himself.

And headlining the show will be Daliso Chaponda.

Daliso has played Nantwich before, was a former finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and has appeared on “Have I Got News For You” and “QI”.

His observational and social commentary style of comedy are what sees him in such high demand.

You can also catch him on his upcoming UK theatre tour with his new show ‘Feed This Black Man Again’ later in the year.

Civic Comedy organisers said: “We are thrilled to be back for a new season at Nantwich Civic.

“It’s 15 years ago now since we had our first night there.

“The first show of a new season always feels special and the quality and differing styles of this line-up should see something for everyone.”

Doors open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 8.15pm.

Tickets are on sale via the website – www.civiccomedy.co.uk – or at Nantwich Civic Hall Tourist Information at the Civic by calling on 01270 628633 or in person.