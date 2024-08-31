49 mins ago
Nantwich Food Festival off to sizzling start as visitors flood in
23 hours ago
Plan to “transform” Cheshire East Council submitted to Govt
3 days ago
CEC to consult on evening and Sunday car parking charges
3 days ago
Man charged over road collision in Audlem
4 days ago
Stapeley nursery rated Good in latest Ofsted inspection
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Food Festival off to sizzling start as visitors flood in

in Environment / Human Interest / News August 31, 2024
Live music performance on Snugburys Music Stage on Love Lane car park (2) (1)

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the first day of the annual Nantwich Food Festival as they enjoying basking in late August sunshine.

Organisers believe it could be a record-breaking Friday as all areas of the festival were packed.

The event is one of the UK’s largest free to enter food festival – a three-day event that brings together the best of talent and produce.

Local heroes and celebrity chefs from across the county offer live cooking demonstrations, and two live music stages deliver an eclectic line-up ensuring there’s something for everyone.

On Love Lane there is a food theatre, exhibitors, a live music stage, children’s marquee, a cookalong marquee, and an array of street food.

In the town square there is live entertainers, local business stalls and street food.

And the Bowling Green car park is packed with exhibitors, a live music stage and street food.

Aerial view of Love Lane car park activities in foreground and St Marys Church (1)
Aerial view of Love Lane car park activities in foreground

The festival was officially launched by dignitaries at an opening ceremony in the Reaseheath College marquee on Love Lane.

In attendance were the Mayors of Nantwich, Crewe and Cheshire East, Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith, Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs, and various councillors and other officials.

Roger Mills, former chair of the Nantwich Food Festival committee, was the driving force behind bringing the festival to the town centre 15 years ago.

He said: “This would not happen without the support of our army of volunteers and people like our local scouts and air cadets, and support of our local rotaries Wych-Malbank and Nantwich.

“And the volunteers who work over the period of the festival helping stallholders, answering queries and everything tidy across the town.”

Visitors enjoy the sunshine on St Mary's Church Green (1)
Visitors enjoy the sunshine on St Mary’s Church Green

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock, who declared the festival open, added: “Events like this are the lifeblood of our town’s survival.

“We’re expecting a footfall of 35-40,000 people over the three days, people stay locally in hotels and B&Bs, it attracts new visitors every year as well as returning ones.

“We know there are coaches bringing people from Liverpool, Birmingham, North Wales and further afield.

“And many come back to Nantwich after the festival to visit and shop in our beautiful town. It brings the community together.”

The festival continues today (Saturday) and Sunday.

Visitors view the stalls on Boughey Food Market on the town square (1)

Parking is available at Nantwich Town FC on Waterlode (Sunday only), Barony Park on Barony Road on both Saturday and Sunday, and Brine Leas Academy on Audlem Road on oth days.

Disabled Parking is at Dysart Buildings Car Park on Market Street, and Barony Park on Barony Road.

Festival Saturday runs from 9am – 7pm with exhibitors, celebrity and local chefs, and live music.

Festival Sunday is 10am – 5pm, with the earlier closing time enabling a quicker clean up.

For further information visit: https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/

(Pictures and words contributed by Jonathan White)

Live music performance on Snugburys Music Stage on Love Lane car park (1) (1)
Live music performance on Snugburys Music Stage on Love Lane car park
The Funky Choir perform on St Mary's Church Green (1)
The Funky Choir perform on St Mary’s Church Green
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.