Nantwich Food Festival off to sizzling start as visitors flood in

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the first day of the annual Nantwich Food Festival as they enjoying basking in late August sunshine.

Organisers believe it could be a record-breaking Friday as all areas of the festival were packed.

The event is one of the UK’s largest free to enter food festival – a three-day event that brings together the best of talent and produce.

Local heroes and celebrity chefs from across the county offer live cooking demonstrations, and two live music stages deliver an eclectic line-up ensuring there’s something for everyone.

On Love Lane there is a food theatre, exhibitors, a live music stage, children’s marquee, a cookalong marquee, and an array of street food.

In the town square there is live entertainers, local business stalls and street food.

And the Bowling Green car park is packed with exhibitors, a live music stage and street food.

The festival was officially launched by dignitaries at an opening ceremony in the Reaseheath College marquee on Love Lane.

In attendance were the Mayors of Nantwich, Crewe and Cheshire East, Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith, Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs, and various councillors and other officials.

Roger Mills, former chair of the Nantwich Food Festival committee, was the driving force behind bringing the festival to the town centre 15 years ago.

He said: “This would not happen without the support of our army of volunteers and people like our local scouts and air cadets, and support of our local rotaries Wych-Malbank and Nantwich.

“And the volunteers who work over the period of the festival helping stallholders, answering queries and everything tidy across the town.”

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock, who declared the festival open, added: “Events like this are the lifeblood of our town’s survival.

“We’re expecting a footfall of 35-40,000 people over the three days, people stay locally in hotels and B&Bs, it attracts new visitors every year as well as returning ones.

“We know there are coaches bringing people from Liverpool, Birmingham, North Wales and further afield.

“And many come back to Nantwich after the festival to visit and shop in our beautiful town. It brings the community together.”

The festival continues today (Saturday) and Sunday.

Parking is available at Nantwich Town FC on Waterlode (Sunday only), Barony Park on Barony Road on both Saturday and Sunday, and Brine Leas Academy on Audlem Road on oth days.

Disabled Parking is at Dysart Buildings Car Park on Market Street, and Barony Park on Barony Road.

Festival Saturday runs from 9am – 7pm with exhibitors, celebrity and local chefs, and live music.

Festival Sunday is 10am – 5pm, with the earlier closing time enabling a quicker clean up.

For further information visit: https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/

(Pictures and words contributed by Jonathan White)