Police back new boxing gym to be built in South Cheshire

Police chiefs have backed plans for a new boxing gym in South Cheshire which aims to help local children stay out of trouble.

Cheshire Police Chief Constable Mark Roberts visited the site of the new South Cheshire Amateur Boxing Club.

The club has secured funding to transform a piece of derelict land in Crewe to construct a purpose-built venue twice the size of their current premises.

Chief Constable Roberts and Cheshire Crimebeat’s Mark Watson helped the team officially break the ground of the new site to let the building work commence.

Chief Constable Roberts said: “I am always happy to support local initiatives such as this to help local residents, in particular children, channel their energy into something positive.

“Aside from the benefits of regular exercise, boxing teaches discipline and valuable life skills and the team at the club do fantastic work, all as volunteers.”

Cheshire Police has supported South Cheshire Amateur Boxing Club for many years.

It has ties to the force’s own boxing section and was founded by Constabulary Personal Safety Trainer Nathan Clarke.

Crewe-based Detective Chief Insp Christian Morris regularly helps out the team with coaching alongside and several PCSOs.

Det Chief Insp Morris said: “The new purpose-built boxing facility and open-door policy will support the continued vision of providing a safe and effective environment for the young people of Cheshire.”

Police will work alongside partner agencies including Cheshire East Council and local schools as construction on the new premises gets underway.

It’s hoped the new gym will act as a hub to encourage many young people to take up the sport and help reduce anti-social behaviour in the town.

Chief Constable Roberts added: “This is exactly the type of initiative the Constabulary wants to support and it was brilliant to meet everyone coming together with a shared goal.

“I know the team are determined to build on the success of the boxing club and are literally building it from the ground up.

“Nathan and Christian do a fantastic job and hopefully with their new premises they can attract even more local residents to the club.”