MP Connor Naismith urges probe into Nantwich mail service

Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith is urging the Royal Mail to look into issues with the postal service in Nantwich.

He said he has written to Emma Gilthorpe, CEO of Royal Mail, to find out why large parts of Nantwich are not receiving post for long periods of time.

In a letter posted on social media, Mr Naismith, who was elected Labour MP in July, told Ms Gilthorpe that several constituents had expressed concern they had not been receiving post for weeks at a time.

Mr Naismith said: “People have a right to expect to receive their mail in a timely manner.

“So I am concerned that there appears to have been an issue affecting people in Nantwich.

“Many people, and particularly those who struggle to access key documents digitally, rely heavily on the postal service.

“I am aware of incidents where constituents are missing key information relating to pensions, tax and fixed penalty notices for example.

“Constituents should be assured that I will pursue this matter until it is resolved, and will work with management and staff to ensure this vital service is restored.”

One Nantwich resident responded on social media: “The postal service in the Nantwich area is appalling.

“I have told friends and relatives not to bother sending celebration cards and presents through the post because they either don’t turn up or turn up weeks later and usually in a dreadful state.

“It’s a dreadful service all round.”

Others have said there are similar problems with postal service in Willaston and Crewe.