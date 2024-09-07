REVIEW: One Man, Two Guvnors – Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players opened their new season with One Man, Two Guvnors, writes Claire Faulkner.

Adapted by Richard Bean, the play is based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni originally written and performed in 1746.

The original setting of Venice may have changed to 1960s Brighton, but the audience is still treated to the same style of farce, mistaken identity and physical comedy which can be seen in the original.

Directed by Maximilian Clay, this was a joyful production to watch.

The script was full of panto like puns, tongue twisters and jokes.

The live music and singing added extra energy during the scene changes, and the audience participation really made me laugh.

The cast were fantastic throughout. David Rogerson stole the show as Francis Henshall, an out of work musician who attempts to work for two people, without them finding out about each other.

His timing and deliverance were just perfect throughout.

Lillie Pragnall was great as Rachel Crabbe, disguised as her twin brother Roscoe and memorable performances also came from Adam Goode as Stanley Stubbers, Dawn Hazelwood as Pauline Clench and Tom Campbell as Alan Dangle.

A very strong start to the new season from The Players. I was still laughing when I got home.

One Man, Two Guvnor’s is showing at The Players Theatre until 14th September.

For more details on Nantwich Players shows visit their website www.nantwichplayers.com