Crewe & Nantwich MP defends vote to cut winter fuel payments

Crewe & Nantwich Labour MP Connor Naismith has defended his decision to vote in favour of cutting the winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The controversial move was voted through by majority in Parliament yesterday, despite fierce criticism from many groups.

It will mean around 10 million pensioners no longer receiving at least £200 payment to help with energy bills in winter.

Mr Naismith said today: “This was a really tough decision.

“I wasn’t elected to Parliament to vote for cuts to Winter Fuel Allowance, and it’s not a choice I wanted or expected to make.

“The previous government left difficult decisions in their inbox and wrecked our economy, leaving a £22bn black hole in public spending.

“I won’t lie to Crewe and Nantwich residents about the public purse.

“Nobody is happy about taking these tough decisions, but they are necessary to fix the foundations of our economy so that we can rebuild Britain.

“In this context, we cannot continue to provide winter fuel payments to the wealthiest pensioners.

“But I recognise this is difficult for those at the lower end of the threshold who are losing the payment, and I will work with government to support those pensioners who need additional support.

“I am committed to supporting the triple lock on pensions, which has increased pensions by £900 this year alone and will boost them by hundreds of pounds next year too.

“These increases alone far outstrip the loss of the winter fuel payment.

“The previous government was dishonest with people, making promises they couldn’t pay for. I won’t do that.

“The difficult but necessary decisions taken now will deliver the economic stability we need to grow our economy and deliver improved living conditions for all.”

In total, 348 voted in favour of cutting payments, 228 voted against.

Another 52 MPs had no vote recorded, including some ministers.

While some will have abstained as a political gesture, some may have been absent for other reasons.

Only one Labour MP, Jon Trickett, voted against the government.