Nantwich pub to welcome gin and cheese-lovers to charity event

A Nantwich pub is inviting gin and cheese lovers to savour a “Taste of Cheshire” as part of a special charity event.

The Black Lion, on Welsh Row, has teamed up with local suppliers to stage an evening offering Cheshire gins, cheeses and more to help boost funds for Nantwich Rotary Club and Nantwich Christie Support Group.

It takes place from 7-9pm on Wednesday October 16 and includes gin tastings from Nantwich-based Cheshire Botanicals, Cheshire cheese quiche from family bakers J Hulse in Worleston, chutneys from Mrs Darlington’s in Crewe, various local cheeses, Weetwood Cheshire beer samples and Black Lion cheese bonbons.

On offer will be Nantwich London Dry Gin (40% ABV), Sweet Briar natural pink, steeped with blackberries and geranium (38%) and ‘navy’ strength ‘Matron’s Strength’ (57%).

Guests will receive a drink on arrival and there will be a presentation on the making of the gins and draw to win various prizes including a meal for two at The Black Lion, Nantwich Gin hamper, Weetwood beer presentation pack and hair treatment at Steven Burgin on Hospital Street.

Black Lion landlord Darren Snell said: “We like to give back to the community through our Monday night quizzes which help raise money for charities based in the town and this will be another way we can show support.

“We use local food and drink suppliers as much as possible and the event will be a showcase for their products too.

“It will be fun and friendly and a great way to spend a Tuesday evening.”

The Black Lion, dating back to 1664, is steeped in Nantwich history and draws food and drink lovers from miles around.

Its floral Courtyard, recognised with Nantwich in Bloom awards, is currently receiving an autumn make-over.

Holly Challinor of Cheshire Botanicals, makers of Nantwich Gin, said: “There’s a strong symbiosis between our Nantwich Gin and The Black Lion, the town’s oldest pub. We are equally keen to uphold local history and heritage.

“So we are incredibly excited to be working in collaboration with The Black Lion team and other fantastic local Cheshire producers to stage this tasting event and hope it will give a good boost to these wonderful local causes.”

Tickets are £10, which include the food and drink samples, with proceeds to be split between the charities.

They can be bought in the pub and are limited, so early booking is advisable.

For more information call 01270 628711 or see Facebook.