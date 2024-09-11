Shortlisted outlets revealed for Nantwich Food Awards 2024

Organisers of the Nantwich Food Awards have revealed the outlets which have been shortlisted in the 2024 awards categories.

And their some former winners such as The Leopard and St Martha (pictured), as well as newcomers such as Jordy’s Pizza and Navio Lounge.

Residents have been voting for their favourites since nominations were opened in early June.

The awards give the public a chance to nominate and vote for their favourite eateries, bars and producers that demonstrate the range of food and drink offered in Nantwich and surrounding area.

Nantwich Food Awards organiser Karen Young said: “We locals know that Nantwich and the surrounding area are wonderful places for food and drink, so the awards recognise the quality of businesses and their importance to the local economy.

“This year we have added a new category – The Taste of Nantwich award – to celebrate individuals or businesses who champion the use of local produce.”

The new “Taste of Nantwich” award is also being sponsored by Nantwich News as we wanted to show our support for all the town’s amazing eateries.

There are eight categories in total, with the awards night taking place on October 11 at Nantwich Civic Hall when businesses will find out if they are the overall winners.

The Nantwich Food Awards shortlist in full:

Best Restaurant: St Martha; Romazzino; The Broughton, Balterley

Best Pub with Food: The Boars Head in Walgherton; The Leopard; The Royal Oak, Worleston

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Cafe de Paris; Ginger & Pickles; Little Yellow Pig

Bar Stars: Bench; Six; Tom’s Tap and Brewery

Best Newcomer: Navio Lounge; Ginger & Pickles Bakery; Jordy’s Pizza

Best Takeaway: CW5 Burger; Coral Reef – Pillory Street; Chatwins

Best Food Producer/Retailer: Cheerbrook Farmshop; Chatwins; Snugburys

Taste of Nantwich: The Cheese Shop; The Leopard; St Martha

KBA The Financial Planning Company, is headline sponsor of Nantwich Food Awards.

Sarah Hogan, company director, said: “KBA is proud to support this event which recognises excellence, even more important after all the challenges the hospitality sector has had over the last few years.”