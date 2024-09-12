Fire crews battle farm blaze at Haughton near Bunbury

2 hours ago
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled a fire at a farm in Haughton, near Bunbury.

The fire broke out in agricultural buildings on Hall Lane, Haughton, on Tuesday at around 8.30am.

Two appliances from Crewe were sent to the scene where firefighters found a fire in a large agricultural building and used a hose reel to extinguish it.

Cheshire Fire Service said: “The fire also involved machinery and a number of cows were moved to safety.

“A water shuttle was set up to enable firefighters to get enough water to the area.

“The use of a thermal imaging camera ensured the fire was fully extinguished. Crews were detained at the scene for approximately two hours.”

