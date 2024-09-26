A “Ten Plus @ Nantwich: Art in Translation” exhibition by local Ten Plus Textiles group has opened at Nantwich Museum and is due to run until Saturday November 30.

Eye-catching works of textile art include fine hand and machine embroidery, patchwork, quilting, beadwork, weaving, collage and mixed media.

The group upholds the traditions of stitching, but in a modern context.

Most of the artwork is for sale, while hand-made and photo cards are available to buy in the museum shop.

Ten Plus Textiles is a group of 13 contemporary textile artists founded in 1991.

Members have developed their own practice through experimentation and creativity with the aim of working with fibres and fabric to promote a greater appreciation of contemporary textile art covering a wide range of disciplines.

The diversity of its members is its strength.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.