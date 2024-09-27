Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich next week

The Very Best In Stand Up live comedy is back at Nantwich Civic Hall next week.

The new season blasted off in fine style in September with a fantastic sold out show.

And promoters have lined up four more top comedians for the next show on Friday October 4.

Every comedian is playing Nantwich for the very first time, starting with compere Dean Coughlin.

Starting his comedy career in 2017, Dean is already an accomplished comedian and host.

He is resident compere at Liverpool’s popular Hot Water Comedy Club and picked up Best Breakthrough Act award at the 2023 Northwest Comedy Awards.

He has also supported Paul Smith, Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale – including when he supported Dan at his last solo show at Nantwich Civic last year.

Opening the show will be Irish comedian Kevin Gildea.

Kevin is veteran comedian having first established himself on the comedy scene 30 years ago and has since made appearances on the cult classic Father Ted and RTE’s Irish Pictorial Weekly.

His years of experience have seen him perform all over the world including Shanghai, Vietnam, Dubai and numerous shows in South Africa.

In the middle section is fast rising star Harry Stachini.

Harry has established a reputation as an exciting young comedian with an easy-going style that audiences engage to as soon as he walks on stage.

His warm and friendly stage presence comfortably leads us through hilarious and skilful storytelling which is beyond his years and is putting in demand at all the top clubs in the UK.

Headline act is Sean McLoughlin, who has an impressive list of TV credits to his name.

He has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and Kevin Hart’s TV show.

But his stage accomplishments are equally as impressive.

He has opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall, Ricky Gervais at the Hollywood Bowl and performed a gala show at the Sydney Opera House among an impressive CV of comedy achievements.

The show takes place on Friday October 4.

Doors open at 7.15 with the show starting at 8.15pm.

Table reservations are available to groups of six or more.

Tickets are on sale at civiccomedy.co.uk or at Nantwich Civic Hall by calling in or by phone on 01270 628633.