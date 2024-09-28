New Christmas Calligraphy workshops launched in Stapeley

A Stapeley artist is to stage special Christmas Calligraphy workshops as part of her INKspire business.

Sarah Bloor hopes the workshops will offer people something different to try in the lead up to the festive season.

The first workshop scheduled on Thursday November 14 has already sold out!

Places are still available at a second workshop on November 21 at 7pm, will take place at the Hollies Barn in Stapeley.

It will guide participants through the art of modern faux calligraphy, teaching techniques to personalise Christmas decorations, and guests will leave with a customised bauble to take home.

Sarah said: “Whether you’re a beginner or have experience in calligraphy, this workshop is designed to help you unwind and create something truly special.

“All materials are provided. In addition to a night of crafting, participants can enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz, there’s no better time to get into the Christmas spirit while learning a timeless, artistic craft!

“Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this exciting workshop.”

For more information and to book your place, visit here or contact Sarah from INKspire on [email protected]