Former Nakatcha venue in Nantwich to re-open, bosses confirm

in Environment / Human Interest / News September 30, 2024
Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich

The venue formerly known as Nakatcha bar and club in Nantwich is set to re-open later this year, its owners confirmed today.

It comes three months after the popular nightspot on Welsh Row closed suddenly in July when previous publicans said it was “unsustainable to continue”.

But a new licence application is going through Cheshire East Council, and owners Punch Pubs said new publicans were in place.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Jenni O’Grady told Nantwich News today: “We are delighted to confirm that new publicans are in place to reopen Nakatcha later this year.

“We know that this is a well-loved pub within Nantwich, so we are excited to update the community with our plans for the pub in the coming weeks.”

It’s not been confirmed what the new venue will feature or what it will be called.

On July 4, the previous publicans announced they were closing Nakatcha “with immediate effect” after almost 20 years.

In a message to customers, they said: “It is with deep regret that we have to inform you we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently with immediate effect.

“This year has been terrible, people coming out in Nantwich must be down by 50% and it’s just become unsustainable for us to continue.

“And after over 18 years of success in Nantwich, it has proved too difficult for us to survive any longer in this current economic climate.”

One Comment

  1. Tom says:
    September 30, 2024 at 10:33 pm

    Great it’s been fantastic since it closed now the drug den is reopening

    Reply

