New Costa Coffee store to open in Nantwich next month

The new Costa Coffee outlet in Nantwich is set to open next month, the company said today.

Work has been ongoing inside the former M&Co store in High Street, Nantwich.

It was thought the opening would be delayed after workmen uncovered an amazing copper ceiling as they stripped out the building back in May this year.

It’s believed to be the original ceiling of the building which had been hidden under layers of paint and plasterboard.

But the firm confirmed today the new store – which is relocating from its current outlet on Church Lane – should be open in November.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson told Nantwich News: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new Costa Coffee store in Nantwich next month.

“And we look forward to welcoming the local community to pick up their favourite coffees and food items.”

The firm said they would give an exact opening date nearer the time.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)