9 hours ago
Car ends on roof in serious accident in Nantwich
2 days ago
Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich to stage Mind fundraiser
3 days ago
Audlem Fire Station broken into for second time
3 days ago
Ribbon display in Nantwich for Baby Loss Awareness Week
4 days ago
Government’s £2.2 million household support for Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Cheshire East has disregard for financial stability

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion October 6, 2024
overspend - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
Labour-led Cheshire East Council is on track to miss its budget targets for a third consecutive year.

This is not only disappointing but also shows of a deep-rooted incompetence within the current administration.

A recent council meeting underscored a shocking disregard for the financial stability of our local government, and as a concerned resident, I find this unacceptable.

Under Labour, Cheshire East has been steered into a financial black hole.

The cavalier approach to budget planning and the casual dismissal of overspending risks, as discussed in the council meeting, show a troubling lack of leadership and foresight.

These are not mere administrative slip-ups; they are serious failures that compromise the economic stability of our council and erode public trust.

Conservative councillors have rightly challenged the current Labour-led administration’s flawed financial strategies and highlighted their disastrous impact on hard-working taxpayers.

The residents of Cheshire East deserve a council that prioritises fiscal responsibility and transparency, qualities sorely missing from the current Labour-led council.

We need urgent change.

The council must adopt stringent financial controls and a clear, accountable budgeting process as advocated by Conservative councillors.

It is time for the Labour council to stop its reckless financial management and start acting in the best interests of its constituents.

Failure to do so only confirms their inability to govern effectively.

Yours sincerely,

Sean Houlston
Congleton Conservatives

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Nig says:
    October 6, 2024 at 8:47 pm

    Maybe the council member can explain why the government, his own party, underfunded lots of labour councils and now blames others.
    Worse still they are on the council and must be part of the problem!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.