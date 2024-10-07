Subscriptions to renew or sign up to Cheshire East Council’s “Garden Waste Recycling Scheme” have opened today.

And CEC have hiked the cost up by another £3, so residents will have o pay £59 in 2025 to have green waste bins collected.

Residents will need to opt-in to the scheme.

Those already signed up to the Garden Waste Recycling Scheme will need to renew their subscription.

There is a 25% reduction in the fee available for those receiving qualifying benefits.

Residents will be sent a welcome pack containing a subscription sticker, which will have their address and subscription number on it.

Residents are advised to attach the new coloured sticker to the back of their garden bin (handle side) – but not obscuring any current subscription sticker – as garden bins without a valid sticker displaying will not be emptied.

Residents who subscribed to the service last year will receive a reminder email, with a link to renew.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “We had nearly 100,000 subscribers to our garden waste collections last year and I’m confident they will want to renew, with more residents choosing to join the scheme as well.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already signed up and remind them that they will need to renew their subscription to continue to enjoy an unbroken service.

“I’d recommend doing it now to enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that it’s all in hand.

“At the new price it still represents excellent value and I hope that residents understand that the very slight increase is needed to help the council address the gap in its finances.”

For more details visit Cheshire East Council website and search: Garden bin subscription

Residents not able to sign up online can contact the council on 0300 123 5011.