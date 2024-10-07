LETTER: Do the Cheshire East tips need to close?

Dear Editor,

After five years of Labour/Independent administration, CEC finances are in a perilous state and difficult decisions must be made to avoid an S114 (Bankruptcy) Notice.

But the Tip Consultation, (where residents voted overwhelmingly against tip closures) and a Residents’ Petition of over 7,000 signatures, must be given significant weight. (Although it’s questionable why, after similar, previous consultations, more taxpayers money was wasted on another clearly pre-determined process).

At the recent Environment & Communities Committee, colleagues from Sutton, Disley, Knutsford and Poynton Wards, highlighted the failure to consider alternative options, the failure to report the impacts of the Congleton tip closure on neighbouring HWRCs, the rising levels of fly tipping and future ecological impacts.

No evaluation of the mobile service set up when Middlewich, Bollington and Poynton tips were ‘temporarily’ closed, was provided, but it was clear from residents present, that it was not working well.

CEC discussions with affected Town Councils to fund the service until April 2025, failed to recognise town council budgets had already been set.

To add “insult to injury”, it was only when I asked directly if town council representatives, hoping to negotiate the transfer of the tip into their control, could do so next year, that officers admitted that HWRC management was a statutory responsibility that could not be transferred to town councils.

It was clear that CEC communications had failed and town council expectations had been poorly managed.

In 2020 and again in September 2023, the Conservative Group proposed Vehicle Number-plate recognition systems, (to reduce the cost of waste management from non-CEC residents), together with some reduced opening hours to enable the savings to be made but the tips to remain open. These proposals were rejected as too costly.

It is therefore beyond frustrating, that when I asked again at September’s meeting, officers admitted (although not included in the Committee Report), that numberplate recognition systems WOULD now be included as a requirement in the HWRC Contract when re-procured next year.

They had not, however, conducted any cost-benefit analysis of potential savings (with or without reduced opening hours)!

The failure of CEC to proactively explore alternative HWRC cost-saving models, despite other options being raised (EG; Nottingham and Derby Councils), the failure to evaluate the mobile tip scheme, the lack of cost-benefit analyses and the failure to provide adequate assurances regarding impacts on fly-tipping and the environment, is why all five Conservative Councillors voted against the HWRC closures.

That the whole process has also alienated affected residents, Town Councils and Parish Councils has been an unnecessary and unacceptable consequence.

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

Conservative Group Leader

Cheshire East Council.