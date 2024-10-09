Annual “Proms at Acton” event set for St Mary’s Church

The annual ‘The Proms at Acton’ concert will take place on Remembrance Sunday November 10, writes Jonathan White.

St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton will host the event which starts at 6.30pm.

Styled as ‘Last Night of the Proms’, it will feature a medley of rousing music, including ‘Land of Hope & Glory’

It will be performed by the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band and will feature talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

Tickets cost £10. Tickets are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan on 01270 624135 or 07731800663.

Profits from the concert will go to the Royal British Legion who support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The ‘Proms at Acton’ has proved to be a winner!

“Yes, a truly wonderful evening of fabulous music.

“We are in for a treat when professional soprano Jessica Thayer captivates the audience once again with her stunning voice.”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place EVERY Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the route will mainly involve canal towpath and field walking with a number of stiles to be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Dogs on leads are welcome but they must be able to negotiate stiles. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. Future dates for the walks are: Sunday 3rd November and Sunday 22nd December.

-Saturday 7th December – ‘Christmas Concert’ performed by ‘The Funky Choir’, who will delight with a medley of Christmas music.

-Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December – ‘Christmas Tree Festival’.