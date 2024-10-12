Fire crews tackle huge barn fire near Leighton Hospital

Fire crews are currently tackling a large barn fire in a field close to Leighton Hospital.

The fire and smoke can be seen by motorists on the busy A530 Middlewich Road.

Several people have posted images on local social media groups.

It’s not clear how the fire started or whether livestock are endangered.

Cheshire Fire Service say they were called shortly after 5pm this evening.

Two fire engines from Crewe, one fire engine from Nantwich and one fire engine from Middlewich attended.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a barn fire.

“The incident involves a large out building (measuring approximately 40m x 50m) containing hay that is well alight.

“Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a portable pump, two branch holders, and a water bowser to tackle the blaze.

“The incident was reduced to two pumps at around 6.45pm.

“Crews will remain at the scene to allow the fire to burn out safely overnight.”

Cheshire Police have advised residents in the local area to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke from the fire.

There was a large fire in a farm building earlier this year but it’s not believed to be the same location.

(Pic by Nantwich News reader)