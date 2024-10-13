Kennedy’s diner in Nantwich to close due “financial” challenge

The owners of Kennedy’s Bar and Diner in Nantwich have announced they are closing.

The venue, on the corner of High Street and Waterlode, will close permanently with immediate effect.

It comes just a few weeks after the venue was granted a licence to stay open until 2am and play music to the same time.

In a social media post, bosses of the diner said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to make the tough decision to close Kennedys doors permanently.

“It has been a financially challenging year with ever increasing costs in all areas, making it impossible to keep trading any longer.

“We have been very grateful to have met so many lovely people along the way … free toast Tuesday social club, our amazing DJs, regular diners and drinkers, and of course our fantastic farmers and students.

We will miss you all.”

Louise Reade opened Kennedy’s in early 2022, and then went on to open an alternative venue in the newly revamped Crewe Market Hall.

Louise had told the Cheshire East licensing committee in August she was trying to continue trading during what are harsh conditions for the hospitality industry.