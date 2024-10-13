Town councillors call for immediate Nantwich Aqueduct repairs

Nantwich Town councillors have called on the Canal & River Trust to make urgent repairs to Nantwich Aqueduct.

The 200-year-old structure – designed by Thomas Telford – was badly damaged when a heavy farm vehicle crashed into it in 2021.

However, councillors say they have been told by CRT that repairs won’t be carried out on the Grade II Listed structure until 2026.

Cllr Peter Groves put forward a Notice of Motion to the town council on Thursday.

He said: “It follows a recent meeting with Nantwich Civic Society about the state of the aqueduct.

“There are concerns about the state of the embankment and bridge, after being hit by the vehicle in 2021.

“The driver of the vehicle was never traced and it means CRT will have to pay for the repairs.

“The state of the aqueduct creates a bad impression for people coming into Nantwich.

“Why does it take five years to carry out the repairs?”

He said Nantwich Civic Society has written to CRT and added that they had been “fobbed off”.

“As a council, we should write to the trust to expedite repairs as soon as possible,” he added.

Other councillors said water is leaking from the canal along the embankment.

Cllr Geoff Smith added: “The financial situation of Canal River Trust is dire as millions of pounds have been taken from them by the last Government.

“When we say five years to repair – it’s because there is no money. The trust does an amazing job under very difficult financial pressure.

“If repairs are carried out, we need to have control measures in place to make sure motorists do not get away with doing damage to it.”

Cllr Arthur Moran pointed out that CRT did spend £250,000 on refurbishing the aqueduct around eight years.

“It was a lot of money and we went to the grand re-opening. It was a real pity it was damaged in the accident.”

Councillors agreed that the town council clerk should write to Canal & River Trust.