Cheshire East Council refuses talk on winter fuel pensioners

Cheshire East Council is refusing to discuss measures to help vulnerable pensioners stripped of their winter fuel allowance when the full council meets next week, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Conservatives tabled a notice of motion (NoM) calling for the council’s political group leaders to write jointly to the government.

They wanted to write to “express this council’s deep concerns regarding the impact of this decision on Cheshire East’s most vulnerable residents and asking that the winter fuel allowance is reinstated with immediate effect”.

It also calls on the Labour/Independent-controlled council to bring forward an awareness campaign to encourage those eligible for pension credit to apply for it.

But the Tories are furious Cheshire East’s Mayor has decided the matter will not be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting – especially as she is allowing a NoM to be discussed about the council’s governance.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes said: “As temperatures fall, and vulnerable residents make desperate decisions to ‘heat or eat’, let’s set aside party politics to focus on concerted efforts to help those in fuel poverty to claim the benefits to which they are entitled.

“This is far more important than slavish adherence to the constitution or party dogma, this is an urgent and fundamental duty of council.”

Cllr Clowes said the Conservative group is “shocked and deeply disappointed” by the Mayor’s stance.

“Under the constitution, NoM process is ultimately the decision of the mayor, whose word is final – and the mayor has said no,” she said.

Cheshire East Mayor Cllr Marilyn Houston (Lab) confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service she had refused to let the notice of motion be debated and would instead be referring it to committee for discussion next month.

An angry Cllr Clowes said: “The urgent actions identified in the NoM will be kicked into the long grass and won’t be heard by committees until mid-November.

“Consequently, any opportunity for Cheshire East Council to then deliver an effective pension credit eligibility awareness campaign and application support for vulnerable pensioners, before the final date for applications on December 21, will be lost.

“The DWP have already stated it is unlikely they will be able to ‘capture’ all those eligible in this time frame.

“Even if the date is extended in the budget, until April, winter will effectively be over and of little comfort to pensioners who will have spent the intervening months in the cold.”

The Tories say 80,692 pensioners in Cheshire East will lose their winter fuel allowance.

Cllr Clowes added: “Of these, many are eligible for pension credit and this number has increased since the removal of the 10 per cent energy cap on October 1.”

Labour-led Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) is holding its full council meeting the day after Cheshire East.

Two notices of motion on the winter fuel payment have been put forward for that day and they are expected to be debated by CWAC at that meeting.

Cllr Clowes said: “The refusal to permit debate and determination of this issue in Cheshire East has the potential to send the wrong message to Cheshire East residents – that this Labour-led council does not care.”

Cheshire East’s full council meeting takes place at 11am on Wednesday October 16 at the SKA Observatory, Jodrell Bank.