Arson attack on Nantwich house as five people arrested

October 16, 2024
Incident on Davenport Avenue in Nantwich

A house was petrol-bombed and five people arrested in dramatic scenes in Nantwich last night.

Fire crews had to put out a fire after a front door was believed to be targeted in a suspected arson attack on Davenport Avenue.

And when police arrived, they arrested five people in suspicion of drug related offences.

Witnesses say the drama unfolded around 9.30pm last night (Tuesday October 15).

Numerous fire appliances and police cars were at the scene for over an hour, and smoke was seen coming from the property.

One witness said: “I saw people being arrested. There were police dogs around the property, and lots of fire and police in attendance.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.27pm on Tuesday 16 October police were called to an address in Davenport Avenue in Nantwich following reports of a deliberate fire, which was out on arrival of firefighters.

“Police attended, and during their enquiries, arrested a 48-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“Enquiries into the arson are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1940753.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Davenport Avenue incident

