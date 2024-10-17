7 hours ago
Nantwich councillor wants fast-track of new rural bus service
8 hours ago
Everton star Begovic runs goalkeeping academy in Nantwich
13 hours ago
River Weaver flood warnings issued for Nantwich
16 hours ago
Nantwich “Tree of Light” in memory of 16-year-old Jonty
2 days ago
Arson attack on Nantwich house as five people arrested
banner-advert
banner-advert

Rotary Club unveils Santa Float routes in Nantwich

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews October 17, 2024
rotary santa sleigh

Ho ho ho! Christmas, unbelievably, is just around the corner.

And that means the ever popular Santa Float will be visiting all corners of Nantwich.

The Rotary Club of Nantwich have today unveiled their planned routes in December to help families plan for the visits.

There will also be static collection points held in daytime, and all the Santa fun starts on December 2nd.

All monies raised will go towards local charities and good causes.

The Santa Float list in full as follows:

Evening
Monday December 2nd – Kingsbourne Estate
Tuesday 3rd – Kingsley Village
Wednesday 4th – Queen’s Drive (part 1)
Thursday 5th – Manor Road

Monday 9th December – Stapeley
Tuesday 10th – Shrewbridge Road
Wednesday 11th – Cronkinson East
Thursday 12th – Cronkinson West

Monday 16th December – Queen’s Drive (part 2)
Tuesday 17th – Wellington Road

Daytime
Friday 6th December – Aldi
Saturday 7th – M&S
Friday 13th – Morrisons
Saturday 14th – Morrisons

Thursday 19th – Town Square
Saturday 21st – Town Square

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.