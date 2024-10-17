Rotary Club unveils Santa Float routes in Nantwich

Ho ho ho! Christmas, unbelievably, is just around the corner.
And that means the ever popular Santa Float will be visiting all corners of Nantwich.
The Rotary Club of Nantwich have today unveiled their planned routes in December to help families plan for the visits.
There will also be static collection points held in daytime, and all the Santa fun starts on December 2nd.
All monies raised will go towards local charities and good causes.
The Santa Float list in full as follows:
Evening
Monday December 2nd – Kingsbourne Estate
Tuesday 3rd – Kingsley Village
Wednesday 4th – Queen’s Drive (part 1)
Thursday 5th – Manor Road
Monday 9th December – Stapeley
Tuesday 10th – Shrewbridge Road
Wednesday 11th – Cronkinson East
Thursday 12th – Cronkinson West
Monday 16th December – Queen’s Drive (part 2)
Tuesday 17th – Wellington Road
Daytime
Friday 6th December – Aldi
Saturday 7th – M&S
Friday 13th – Morrisons
Saturday 14th – Morrisons
Thursday 19th – Town Square
Saturday 21st – Town Square
