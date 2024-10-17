Rotary Club unveils Santa Float routes in Nantwich

Ho ho ho! Christmas, unbelievably, is just around the corner.

And that means the ever popular Santa Float will be visiting all corners of Nantwich.

The Rotary Club of Nantwich have today unveiled their planned routes in December to help families plan for the visits.

There will also be static collection points held in daytime, and all the Santa fun starts on December 2nd.

All monies raised will go towards local charities and good causes.

The Santa Float list in full as follows:

Evening

Monday December 2nd – Kingsbourne Estate

Tuesday 3rd – Kingsley Village

Wednesday 4th – Queen’s Drive (part 1)

Thursday 5th – Manor Road

Monday 9th December – Stapeley

Tuesday 10th – Shrewbridge Road

Wednesday 11th – Cronkinson East

Thursday 12th – Cronkinson West

Monday 16th December – Queen’s Drive (part 2)

Tuesday 17th – Wellington Road

Daytime

Friday 6th December – Aldi

Saturday 7th – M&S

Friday 13th – Morrisons

Saturday 14th – Morrisons

Thursday 19th – Town Square

Saturday 21st – Town Square