Rotary clubs in Nantwich and Crewe support World Polio Day

Rotary Clubs in Nantwich and Crewe are joining the national support of World Polio Day on October 24.

The Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver have committed £500 towards the campaign and the Rotary Club of Crewe is planting crocus corms in Queens Park on October 27.

Poliomyelitis is a highly infectious disease most commonly affecting children under the age of 5.

The virus is spread person to person, typically through contaminated water.

It can attack the nervous system and lead to paralysis.

Although there is no cure, there is an effective vaccine which Rotary International and partners use to immunise over 2.5 billion children worldwide.

After a 30-year campaign which restricted polio cases to single figures in only two countries, it was discovered in August that a 10-month-old boy was paralysed by polio in Gaza.

This was the first confirmed case of the deadly disease to be detected in the war-ravaged enclave in 25 years.

By mid-September around 560,000 children under 10 had been successfully vaccinated against polio during the first round of an emergency campaign in Gaza.

Rotary International is committing $500,000 to bolster the initiative, channelling funds through a Polio Outbreak Response Fund.

Meanwhile, The Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver is to stage a fundraising Race Night on November 15 at The Vagrants in Willaston.

Tickets are £12 with the first race at 7.30pm.

There are seven races in total, curry and rice meal provided,

For more details, call text or WhatsApp on 07805 081455 or email [email protected]

All profits to be donated to Supported Community Business (Special Needs), Wishing Well Project –

Street Sports and other charities.