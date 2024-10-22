Very Best in Stand Up promises fireworks at Nantwich Civic

Things are set to go off with a bang at November’s “Very Best in Stand Up” show at Nantwich Civic Hall on November 1.

The show returns to Nantwich with four top acts lined up – and compering will be Edinburgh funnyman Liam Withnail.

In the short space of a few years, Liam has worked his way up to an in-demand comedian right across the UK and also a regular on Radio Scotland’s ‘Breaking The News’ as well as numerous other TV and radio appearances.

On stage, he is the regular MC at the award-winning Monkey Barrel comedy club and his most recent show “Chronic Boom” embarked on his first UK tour.

First up and making his debut is Matt Price.

The Cornish comic is a likeable and engaging storytelling comedian who intertwines interesting tales with fantastic jokes and humour.

He started his career when the government came up with the New Deal system to help people find work.

Matt used it after two years on the dole to carve a career in stand up.

And it’s taken him all over the world – from Abu-Dhabi to Australia, and from Norway to… Nantwich.

Next up is El Baldinho, described as an act in the spirit of Tommy Cooper.

He has worked his way up through the comedy club scene and he brought his daft but clever act to the Civic on New Year’s Eve a couple of years ago.

His act brilliantly merges comedy with trickery and a whole lot of laughs.

And headlining is Mark Nelson, also making a return to Nantwich.

Mark has just finished recording his most recent stand up special “Getting Better Man” and will be touring once again in 2025.

Among Mark’s strength is his ability to deliver pure comedy in a set of well crafted and sometimes fearless jokes.

He’s made appearances on BBC’s “Have I Got News For You” and continues to be considered as one of the UK’s premier comedy circuit names.

More details on tickets, visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk or call in to Nantwich Civic Hall.