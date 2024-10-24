Tories furious over CEC Labour plan for household support fund

Labour’s plans to use the household support fund to help hard-up Cheshire East pensioners who lose their winter fuel allowance could leave the elderly and vulnerable families worse off, Cheshire East Tories claim.

Thousands of pensioners across the borough will lose their winter fuel allowance of up to £300 after the government scrapped it for all except those on pension credit or other eligible benefits.

Cheshire East leader Nick Mannion (Lab) said the council was getting £2.2 million in household support funds (HSF) from the government and some of this could be used to help those who had lost the winter fuel payment.

And in a statement released after the meeting of the full council, he said: “This means that we can support our most vulnerable residents, and in particular our pensioners this winter.

“There will be a campaign launch about the council’s fuel assistance scheme, aimed to reach pensioners in need, which will highlight how to apply for the scheme.”

Cllr Carol Bulman (Lab), who chairs the children and families committee, said: “The HSF has been a lifeline to households needing emergency support, providing essential household items, including food.

“Its extension means that we will be able to continue this support, but it will be particularly helpful for our elderly residents this winter by helping them with their energy bills.

“As many as 3,500 residents, maybe even more, will be reached and helped with this £2.2m grant.”

But Cheshire East Conservatives are furious, saying using the HSF sounds very laudable “until you think it through” claiming both pensioners and cash-strapped families stand to lose out.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes told the Local Democracy Reporting Service today (Wednesday): “The HSF is available to support those adults and families struggling to afford household basics including food, energy, and wider essentials, not just pensioners and not just fuel.

“And it begs the question – if pensioners are financially vulnerable, why pay them from the HSF?

“Surely many of those identified will be eligible for pension credit worth up to £3,000 per year plus their £200 winter fuel allowance?”

She said the actions of Cheshire East’s Labour councillors will “firstly, divert attention away from what eligible pensioners are really entitled to; and, secondly, divert attention from the rapidly approaching cut-off date of December 21 for pension credit applications, if pensioners are to receive winter fuel allowance this winter”.

She added: “Thirdly it will divert scarce resources from other vulnerable families, children, and adults who also desperately need support this winter.”

The Conservatives are angry Cheshire East’s Labour mayor last week refused to allow the full council to debate a motion about how to help vulnerable pensioners impacted by the loss of the winter fuel allowance.

Instead, it will be discussed at committee level next month.

Cllr Clowes said: “In a poor attempt to whitewash their government’s unpopular and cruel winter fuel allowance policy, the Labour leaders are introducing local knee-jerk policy, that potentially denies eligible pensioners their full benefit entitlement, whilst short-changing other financially vulnerable residents this winter.

“Irrespective of what the next budget brings, that is shameful.”

More information about support available from the council for households is available here https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/livewell/education-employment-and-money/money-matters/cost-of-living.aspx

