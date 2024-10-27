Thousands enjoy annual Spooktacular event in Nantwich

Thousands of people attended the 16th annual Alpha Omega Halloween Spooktacular at Dorfold Showground in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

Shuttle buses carried passengers to and from the venue from the designated pickup points in Nantwich.

The gates opened from 5pm with The Butler performing magic tricks and Pennywise the Dancing Clown welcoming people as they arrived.

The Cheshire Lamont main stage hosted Wanda Witchway’s Magic Show, a Punch & Judy Show, Wanda Witchway’s Halloween Party Time, plus a Children’s Fancy Dress competition sponsored by Snugburys ice cream.

A fantastic array of fancy-dress costumes were on display throughout the evening including ghosts, witches, skeletons, vampires and even one young man dressed as a banana.

There were also numerous catering stalls, a licensed bar, Stanworth’s giant funfair, and the scarily immersive Melody Corporation ‘Scaremaze’ with live actors providing plenty of jump scares while dressed as zombies, butchers with chainsaws and creepy clowns.

John Malam, director of Blitz Fireworks Ltd, thanked everyone for attending and supporting the event, as well as the sponsors, staff, and Dorfold Hall.

The fireworks were officially started by Amaka Lawton, founder of Alpha Omega Women Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation, an organisation dedicated to involve, educate and assist women in local communities to achieve peace and security.

The crowd were treated to a spectacular 15-minute firework pyro-musical display involving thousands of fireworks in time to a medley of power tracks.

The display reached a crescendo with Whitney Houston’s ballad, One Moment in Time.

Fireworks were choreographed and supplied by Crewe-based firework retailer Blitz Fireworks.

It took several weeks to choreograph and two and a half days to set up.

Headline sponsor was Alpha Omega Securities Ltd.

Other sponsors were DJH Mitten Clarke – chartered accountants, Snugburys – ice cream shop, Melody Corporation – suppliers of quality marquees, Enviro Skip Hire – operating throughout Cheshire & Staffordshire, Cheshire Lamont – estate agents, James Du Pavey – independent estate agents, Acer Plant & Grab Hire – a local plant, grab and tipped hire company based in Shavington, Cheshire, and Willow Productions – providing live event broadcast, aerial and manned wireless cameras to record any event.

Local firework displays in the near future include:

-Friday 1st November – Sandbach Rugby Club ‘Fireworks Display’ at Sandbach Rugby Club, Bradwall Road, Sandbach CW11 1RA. https://www.facebook.com/sandbachrufcB4L . Gates open 5:30pm, bonfire lit 6:15pm, fireworks 7:30pm. Free onsite parking, fully stocked bars, food stalls, fairground rides. Adult = £10, Under 18s = £5, Under 3s = free of charge. Family of 4 (2 adults & 2 children) = £25.

-Saturday 2nd November – Wistaston Community events ‘Fireworks Display’ at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion (off Church Lane, behind Wistaston Church Lane Academy, Wistaston CW2 8EZ). Gates open at 5:30pm.Food and drink will be available to purchase. Judging of fancy dress & pumpkin carving competitions at 6pm, fireworks scheduled will begin at 6:30pm. Entry is by cash donation.

-Saturday 2nd November – ‘Betley Bonfire’ at Betley Court Farm, Betley CW3 9BH on the A531. One of the UK’s largest bonfires and a stunning fireworks display. In association with Hamptons Group and Madeley Heath Motors. Free onsite parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm (approx.). Ticket only event, https://www.betleybonfire.co.uk/ . Adult = £14 (plus booking fee), Child (4-16 years, plus booking fee) = £10. Children under 3 = free of charge.

Sunday 3rd November – Berries ‘Fireworks & Laser Show’ at Berries Cafe, Wrenbury CW5 8EW. Gates open 5:30pm. Catering and drinks available on the night. Tickets are £7.50 each from Berries Cafe. £10 on gate. Under 10s are free. Raising money for MND Association.

-Monday 4th November – Wybunbury Delves PTA ‘Fireworks Display’ (https://www.facebook.com/wybunburydelvespta) at Wybunbury Delves C of E Aided Primary School, Bridge Street, Wybunbury CW5 7NE. Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks will begin at 7pm. Entrance fees apply.

-Tuesday 5th November – Crewe Lions Club’s charity ‘Bonfire and Firework Display’ at Queens Park, Victoria Avenue, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm. Food stalls, funfair. Admission prices (cash only) = Adult £7, children and students £5.

-Friday 8th November – Willaston Primary Academy ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston, Nantwich CW5 6QQ. Gates open at 5:30pm. Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa

-Friday 8th November – Nantwich YFC ‘Bonfire Night’ at Cranbrook, Balterley, Crewe CW2 5QF. 7pm start. Roaring bonfire and fireworks display. Bring cash for the bar and BBQ. Admission price = £5.

-Friday 8th November – ‘Bonfire Night at the Poacher’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Wrexham Road, Bickerton SY14 8BE. https://www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/ . Gates open from 6pm, bonfire lit at 6:30pm, fireworks at 7:30pm. Live music from Myles Williams (DJ Myles), bar and food marquee, kids under 3 go free. Ticket only event, adult £12 (plus booking fee), child (3-15) £5 (plus booking fee).

-Saturday 9th November – Sandbach Cricket Club ‘Bonfire and Fireworks’ at Sandbach Cricket Club, Hind Heath Road, Sandbach CW11 3LG. https://www.facebook.com/SandbachCricketClub . Gates open 5pm. Adult = £8, Child = £5, Family of 4 (2 adults & 2 children) = £22. Under-5s are free.