REVIEW: Ultimate Coldplay rocks Nantwich in sold-out concert

Fans of British rock were treated to an electric night of music as Ultimate Coldplay, the UK’s top Coldplay tribute band, delivered a powerful performance at a sold-out Nantwich Civic Hall, writes Jonathan White.

Hosted by Nantwich Town Council, the concert captured all the excitement of a genuine Coldplay experience, providing a night of unforgettable entertainment for the enthusiastic attendees.

The evening began with a warm-up set by Nantwich singer Kelley TigerHeart Phillips, whose soulful performance primed the crowd for the main act.

Phillips, a popular figure on the local music scene, showcased her vocal prowess, creating a palpable sense of anticipation in the room.

When Ultimate Coldplay took the stage, the atmosphere exploded.

Led by their energetic frontman, who expertly mirrored Chris Martin’s charisma and vocal stylings, the four-piece band launched into the night with a rousing rendition of “Higher Power.”

Their impressive sound and stage presence swept the audience into a state of pure musical joy, capturing the essence of a true Coldplay concert.

The setlist spanned Coldplay’s greatest hits, including fan favourites like “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You.”

The band skilfully recreated each track’s unique style, transporting the crowd through nearly two decades of Coldplay’s music.

The evening culminated with an encore that included “Yellow” and “A Sky Full of Stars,” drawing cheers and applause from the appreciative audience.

The concert was expertly coordinated by Nantwich Town Council, whose efforts ensured the night ran smoothly and created a vibrant, festival-like ambiance within the Civic Hall.

This event marks yet another successful gathering organised by the council, reinforcing Nantwich’s reputation as a hotspot for live music and cultural events.