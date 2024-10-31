Nantwich Museum launches Winter talks series

Nantwich Museum has launched some early Winter talks which will all take place in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The first takes place on Friday November 8 from 3.30pm, called “lllustrating History” by Les Pickford.

This talk covers the ways artists have not only recorded history but how their images have coloured our own views of history.

On Friday November 15 at 3.30pm, “A Crewe Factory Girl – the Life of Ada Nield Chew” is by Graham Dodd.

The story of Ada Nield (pictured) who fought to improve conditions for those working in local clothing factories.

On Friday November 22 from 2pm, “Nantwich Drovers” is by Wyn Jones.

This is a brief history of drovers from North Wales, how droves were arranged, the routes taken, and their social and economic impact.

On Friday November 29, from 3.30pm, “The Life and Achievements of William Fawcett – Engineer” is by Trevor Evans.

This is a story of steam, enterprise and bankruptcy.

And on Saturday December 14, from 3.30pm, is “The Narrow Escape from Hell” by Graham Dodd.

The story of prisoners of war in World War II with particular reference to those held in local camps and hostels.

All talks are bookable online via https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/

The talks cost £6 (£5 museum members), children free.

Alternatively, call in to the museum between 10am and 4pm Tuesday – Saturday or phone (01270) 627104.