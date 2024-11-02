Confused drivers paying for “free” parking in Nantwich

Drivers are paying to use a Nantwich car park when they don’t have to because of confusion over official signs, writes Belinda Ryan.

Official signs on Snow Hill car park say charges apply until 6pm. But an old laminated A4 sheet higher up says it’s “free after three”.

The parking meters on Snow Hill Car Park say charges are applicable Mondays to Saturdays 8am to 6pm, including bank holidays, but Sundays are free of charge.

The large official Cheshire East board says the same.

Laminated A4 sheets bearing the council’s logo and stuck to a post state “parking is free of charge after 3pm Monday to Saturday”.

This week there were a few confused motorists at one meter trying to weigh up whether they had to pay or not.

One driver pointed out, with recent changes to the parking policy and charges, “free after three” could have changed and the A4 paper may have been left there mistake.

Another said anyone could have put it there – it didn’t look official.

Motorist Julia Goddard said: “I’m very confused because there’s a sign up saying we should pay until 6pm at this car park but there’s also a sign saying parking is free after 3pm, so what do we do?”

Rather than risk a hefty fine if the official board was correct, Julia paid £1.40 which the machine readily accepted.

Some other drivers also paid, while others said they would “chance it”.

When we tried to pay by the RingGo app later, however, we couldn’t and this message was received: “This car park is currently free. Please refer to nearby signage for the next charging period.”

The LDRS contacted Cheshire East Council to ask whether the car park was still “free after three” and if so why did they have two official signs saying otherwise.

Cllr Laura Crane, vice chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “As agreed by the council’s highways and transport committee in January this year, the council’s “free after 3pm” initiative remains in place at certain car parks across the borough, including Snow Hill.

“The permanent signage on display at Snow Hill relates to what is included in the ‘legal order’ for the car park, such as the hours during which the council can legally enforce parking restrictions.

“This sign does not include details of any discretionary initiatives in place, which are displayed on separate signs above the pay and display machines.

“Details of any parking initiatives available at car parks can also be found on the council’s website.”