Nantwich Tree of Light illuminated at ceremony

The annual ‘Tree of Light’ in Nantwich was illuminated at a ceremony tonight (Sunday 3rd November), writes Jonathan White.

Several hundred people gathered outside the west doors to St Mary’s Church for a short ‘Remember with Light’ service of prayers, a hymn, a poem, and a song.

The congregation were welcomed by Rector of St Mary’s Church Rev Dr Mark Hart.

The welcome was followed by an address from Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

He said: “It is both a privilege and a deeply humbling experience to stand before you all this evening, as we come together to illuminate our Tree of Light – a tree that shines as a symbol of love, remembrance, and unity within our community.

“Each bauble you see hanging on its branches holds the memory of someone special to you, someone who has touched your life in a profound way. Tonight, we remember them, celebrate their lives, and keep their spirits alive in our hearts.

“The Tree of Light is more than just a symbol; it’s a reflection of our shared experiences and a reminder that, even in our darkest moments, we do not walk alone.

“We gather here to offer comfort and solidarity to one another, to be a community bound by compassion.

“This year, our Tree of Light is especially dedicated to Jonty Evans. Jonty’s untimely passing has left a deep mark on all of us, and his loss has been felt keenly by many in our town.

“To Jonty’s family, friends, and loved ones, we extend our deepest sympathy and our unwavering support.

“We hope this tree stands as a reminder of Jonty’s light that continues to shine through all of you, even in this difficult time.

“May each flickering light serve as a beacon of hope and love for all the cherished memories we hold.

“And may this tree remind us that, while those we have lost are no longer with us in person, they remain forever in our hearts, their legacies carried on in our stories and in our lives.

“Thank you all for being here, and for making this evening a shared moment of reflection, remembrance, and community. As we turn on the Tree of Light, lets remember all those who continue to live on in our hearts.”

The address was followed by the singing of the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ by the gathered congregation.

Then the poem “I’m There Inside Your Heart” was read from Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Mary Slinn:

“I’m There Inside Your Heart

And though we seem apart

I’m closer than I ever was,

I’m there inside your heart.

“I’m with you when you greet each day

And while the sun shines bright

I’m there to share the sunsets, too

I’m with you every night.

“I’m with you when the times are good

To share a laugh or two,

And if a tear should start to fall

I’ll still be there for you.

“And when that day arrives

That we no longer are apart,

I’ll smile and hold you close to me,

Forever in my heart.”

Following the poem there were prayers led by Rev Hart.

The Tree of Light, an impressive Whitebeam tree located opposite the west doors on the church green, was then illuminated as St Mary’s Church choir sang the song, ‘Let us light a candle’ by Richard Shephard.

The Tree of Light is organised by Nantwich Town Council and aims to offer people a chance to remember the loss of loved ones and to think about those less fortunate.

People donated £5 to dedicate a heart-shaped bauble to a loved one or a special cause.

The bauble can be filled with a name, message, or items of choice. Baubles purchased in previous years can be re-hung for a donation of £3.

In addition, names may be listed on the Remembrance Page on the Nantwich Town Council website.

The church bells were rung after the service, followed by an All Souls’ service in the church in memory of loved ones, during which names were read and there was the opportunity to light a candle.

Proceeds from the bauble donations will go to the Mayor’s charities and St Mary’s Church.

The baubles will hang on the tree until after the 12th night of Christmas, after which the lights will be turned off and the baubles removed.

The baubles can then be collected from Nantwich Civic Hall from Monday January 20.