Nantwich will once again pay tribute to those who fought in world wars at the annual Remembrance Sunday event this weekend.

The town’s Annual Act of Remembrance on Sunday will start with a parade at 10:30am from Nantwich Civic Hall.

The parade – a mix up Royal British Legion veterans, servicemen and women, young cadets, and civic leaders, will proceed along Market Street.

It will then turn into Churchyardside and proceed up to the Town Square.

The Act of Remembrance service will begin at 11am at the War Memorial on The Square.

The service will include a two-minute silence, wreath-laying, and a performance by the Cheshire Constabulary Band.

Phil Reade, chairman of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, will make a short speech before The Last Post is played and the town falls silent for two minutes.

There will be a reading from Cllr Arthur Moran, Vice President of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion.

There will be prayers and hymns.

For those attending, the service sheet is available to download here from the council website.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We invite the community to come together to honour and remember all those who have served.

“Across the country, communities come together to lay wreaths, offer prayers, and reflect on the meaning of service, peace, and the hope for a better future.

“In Nantwich, the Act of Remembrance holds special significance as it gathers residents, veterans, families, and visitors to unite in a shared tribute to those who served and continue to serve.

“We encourage all attendees to arrive early and take part in this important commemoration. Let us come together to honour our past, pay tribute to those who served, and renew our commitment to building a peaceful future.”

Steve Newby will be opening his market stall for Remembrance Sunday refreshments for breakfast, coffee, tea and for fish and chips to eat in and take away.

Breakfasts will run from 9am until 12pm and Fish and Chips from 11am until 2.30pm.