Nantwich Museum took top honours at last night’s South Cheshire Chamber’s 27th annual awards, scooping the Ambassador of the Year category.

There were loud cheers for the popular Pillory Street museum as it carried off the gong given to the business or organisation that puts the area on the map for excellence.

The category, sponsored by Nantwich Football Club, recognises the high quality of South Cheshire businesses that impact far beyond the local area and is voted for by members of the public.

It included other strong contenders – Crewe Lyceum Theatre, Crewe Alexandra FC, Crewe Heritage Centre and Jo Jo’s Day Nursery in Crewe.

Thrilled Nantwich Museum manager Kate Dobson took to the winner’s podium to accept the award.

She said: “It is such an honour to receive this award, especially as it is voted for by members of the public.”

Kate paid tribute to museum volunteers adding: “Nantwich is steeped in history and we love telling its story but also welcoming so many people to our events.

“As a registered charity, we have to raise a lot of money but have an amazing band of 100 volunteers and this award is a tribute to their hard-work. We are over the moon.”

The museum, founded in 1980 in a Victorian library, tells the history of Nantwich from Roman times to present day with displays and artefacts.

This year footfall has been more than 20,000 and hundreds more children visiting on school tours.

Activities including presentations, coffee mornings, reading groups, town history walks and river tours have sealed its position as a top tourist attraction.

Its latest display looks at Cheshire’s role in housing World War II prisoners.

Kate added: “We’re already planning for next year. We work closely with the community and one idea for next summer is an exhibition of old scenes from neighbouring villages.

“We would love to hear from anyone who can help with that.”

The Oscars-style ceremony shone the spotlight on star newcomers to the business community as well as the major employers and growing firms which contribute to the economic growth of the area.

There was further success for Nantwich with Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa winning Business of the Year (25 plus employees).

The picturesque 1816 built hotel, set in 38 acres, is a popular function venue with an award-winning spa.

The full round-up of winners:

Ambassador of the Year: Nantwich Museum

Apprentice of the Year: Martha Green, Everybody Health & Leisure

Business of the Year (25 plus employees): Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa

Business of the Year (under 25 employees): KR Fleet Solutions Crewe

Contribution to the Community: Stroke Survivors Speech and Language Support Group

Employer of the Year: Health Shield Friendly Society

Excellence in Collaboration: Daniel Matthias Architecture

Excellence in Customer Service: Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa

International Trader of the Year: SG World Crewe Start-up Business of the Year: Cheshire Business Coaching

For pictures from the Business Awards 2024 and information on becoming part of the Chamber, go to sccci.co.uk