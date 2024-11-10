Thousands attend packed Nantwich Remembrance service

Thousands of people packed into Nantwich town centre today to take part in the annual Remembrance Sunday service, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich service and parade were organised by Frank Evanson, Parade Marshal, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and David Thomas, of Nantwich Town Council.

The parade was led by the Cheshire Police Band and travelled from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street and Churchyardside, to the War Memorial on the town square.

The parade also included representatives from Navy Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets, Nantwich Air Training Cadets, local Scout groups, a contingent from the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion and numerous dignitaries.

The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, delivered the Exhortation followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was read by John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion: “When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today”.

Cllr Arthur Moran, Vice President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, read John 15.9-17.

The Reading of the Names of the Fallen were read by local Navy Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets, and Nantwich Air Training Cadets.

Dozens of wreaths were then placed at the War Memorial on Nantwich town square.

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

Watch Jonathan White’s video of the parade, below: