10 hours ago
Evans bags hat-trick as Nantwich Town thump Stalybridge Celtic 4-0
1 day ago
Nantwich Museum wins Ambassador of the Year at Chamber awards
2 days ago
Crime Commissioner’s £5,000 grant to Nantwich Youth and Community Centre
2 days ago
Nantwich prepares to pay tribute at Remembrance Sunday event
2 days ago
CEC “desperate” to avoid S114 bankruptcy notice, councillors say
banner-advert
banner-advert

Thousands attend packed Nantwich Remembrance service

in Human Interest / News November 10, 2024
Congregation on town square (1)

Thousands of people packed into Nantwich town centre today to take part in the annual Remembrance Sunday service, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich service and parade were organised by Frank Evanson, Parade Marshal, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and David Thomas, of Nantwich Town Council.

The parade was led by the Cheshire Police Band and travelled from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street and Churchyardside, to the War Memorial on the town square.

The parade also included representatives from Navy Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets, Nantwich Air Training Cadets, local Scout groups, a contingent from the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion and numerous dignitaries.

Cheshire Police Band lead parade on Market St en route to the town square (1) (1)
Cheshire Police Band lead parade on Market St en route to the town square (1) (1)

The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, delivered the Exhortation followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.

Members of congregation view the wreathes after the Remembrance Service (1)

The Kohima Epitaph was read by John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion: “When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today”.

Cllr Arthur Moran, Vice President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, read John 15.9-17.

Nantwich Air Training Cadets march past St Marys Nantwich en route to the town square (1)

The Reading of the Names of the Fallen were read by local Navy Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets, and Nantwich Air Training Cadets.

Dozens of wreaths were then placed at the War Memorial on Nantwich town square.

aerial host of Remembrance Sunday

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

Watch Jonathan White’s video of the parade, below:

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.