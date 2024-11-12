Controversial changes to CEC car parks begin next month

Motorists are being warned to be aware of controversial changes to car parks in Cheshire East which go live from Monday December 2.

From that date, parking charges will come into effect at most CEC-owned car parks where parking is currently free.

Most car parks will also become “cash-free” which means payment will be by debit or credit card at pay and display machines, or via the RingGo app.

In Nantwich, Snow Hill and Civic Centre car parks will continue to accept cash payments, but other car parks in the town such as Love Lane, Bowling Green and First Wood Street will become “cash-free” from December 2.

Snow Hill in Nantwich and Cheshire Street car park in Audlem will remain “free after 3pm”.

CEC was recently criticised for not making clear on Snow Hill car park signage that motorists could park for free after 3pm.

The current residents off-street parking permit scheme – already in place in parts of Nantwich – is being extended to more towns including Audlem, Sandbach, Prestbury, Poynton, Middlewich, Holmes Chapel, Handforth, Disley, Crewe, Congleton, Alsager and Alderley Edge.

Residents who rely on parking in a council car park can check if they are eligible for a permit via the council’s website: https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/car-parks-and-parking/parking-permits/residents-car-park-permits.aspx

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “While we recognise these new parking arrangements have caused some concerns, they are necessary to ensure all our towns are treated in a fair and equal way, and to reduce some of the financial burden facing the council.

“Each year, the cost of maintenance, management, and enforcement for all our car parks is considerable, and the costs continue to rise.

“The council, for example, pays in the region of £900,000 a year in business rates for its car parks, but 70 per cent of this is retained by central government.

“Therefore, it is only fair that each parking site contributes to these expenses.

“These changes to parking will also provide financial support to other council services, such as highways maintenance and bus routes.

“They also complement the council-wide transformation of how we deliver all our services, as we work to reduce spending by £100m over the next four years.

“Once the changes have come into effect, we will continue to monitor the situation closely across the borough so that interventions can be made where necessary.

“The extended consultation process carried out last year identified some residents that are without a driveway and also live on roads that have extensive parking restrictions.

“These residents have instead been using nearby free council car parks to park their vehicles.

“To address this issue, we have reviewed and extended our off-street parking permit scheme so that it applies to many more residential areas across the borough.

“I encourage those now eligible to find out more and consider applying.”

During term time, charges for some car parks will not start until 9am during the week to allow these to be used at school drop off.

For more details visit https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/car-parks-and-parking/car-parks/car-park-charges-and-tickets.aspx