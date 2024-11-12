LETTER: Car park changes will impact local businesses

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my disappointment and frustration with Cheshire East Council’s decision to introduce parking charges at most council-owned car parks from Monday 2nd December 2024.

For years, these car parks have been free to use, encouraging residents and visitors alike to shop in our local town centres.

However, by implementing these charges now, the council has overlooked the significant impact this will have on local businesses and residents during the festive season.

Introducing parking charges just as we enter December, typically the busiest and most profitable time for small businesses, is short-sighted.

Instead of giving our local economy a boost by keeping car parks free through the holiday season, Cheshire East Council has imposed a financial barrier that may discourage people from shopping locally.

In my view, this decision could easily have been delayed until the New Year, allowing businesses to fully capitalise on the Christmas rush.

As a result, I fear many shoppers will opt for the convenience of retail parks where parking remains free.

This not only threatens the livelihood of our independent shops and cafes but risks taking away the unique charm of our town centres, which depend on seasonal traffic.

In my opinion, Cheshire East Council’s untimely decision will do little to benefit the community it serves.

I urge the council to reconsider the timing of this policy change or, at the very least, to provide further support to ensure our town centres remain viable and vibrant in the face of this new challenge.

Sincerely,

Jonathan White

Wistaston