Nantwich Town Council proposes 8% rise in its Council Tax

in Human Interest / News / Politics November 12, 2024
Nantwich Civic Hall - July 2023 (1)

Nantwich Town Council is proposing to raise its portion of Council Tax by 8% in 2025-26 to help fund improvements to the town’s market.

Councillors have agreed to put the proposed budget out for public consultation until December 9.

The rise would result in £162.40 (annually) per household for a Band D property, which is a £12.02 increase on last year’s precept for a Band D property.

It’s hoped the rise will help generate more funds to implement a “Market Action Plan” to carry out improvements.

The plan, shaped by input from market traders and the community, includes extended opening hours and more family-friendly events with activities like face painting and balloon making.

It also includes better marketing by employing a new marketing officer to promote the market’s visibility and engagement.

And it aims to expand to increase the number of stalls, expanding it along Churchyard side to accommodate more vendors.

The budget for 2025-26 also aims to boost the council’s “general reserves” pot to around £475,000 by the end of 2025-26.

By law, town and parish councils must have a certain amount in reserve, usually around 4-6 months’ worth.

The council currently has £278,584 in its “capital reserves” and there are currently no plans for capital projects.

The report was discussed at the town council meeting on Thursday (November 7).

Residents can view more details on the budget proposals and air their views during the public consultation, by visiting https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/proposed-town-council-budget-2025-26/

