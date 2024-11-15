The robotic revolution across different industries

Autonomous robots are definitely revolutionising the factory floor.

The market for industrial robotics crossed the USD 26 billion mark in 2022 and will likely continue growing through 2030 and beyond.

Robotic solutions are in high demand in several industries, from agriculture to automotive, because they speed up production, cut labour costs, and provide more safety for workers.

Here’s how each industry is using robots to improve their productivity and performance.

Automotive

When thinking about the automotive industry, an image of robotic arms pulling car parts around often comes to mind.

Indeed, robotic arms and bar feeders can be found in any automotive factory.

Unsurprisingly, the auto industry tops the list of those that use more robotic solutions, corresponding to nearly 30% of all robotic installations, handling tasks from welding to finishing.

Metallurgy

The metallurgy sector also relies heavily on industrial robots to boost productivity and worker safety.

These professionals work with heavy pieces of metal, quite often at high temperatures.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines are software-based machines that can cut and shape parts. They are widely used in this sector, and robotic arms feed them.

More metal and machinery companies are using cobots, or collaborative robots, which are refined robotic solutions.

Human workers can train cobots to perform similar tasks and they’re equipped with an array of sensors and high-resolution vision, making them safe for humans.

Electronics

The use of industrial robots in the electronics sector is comparable to that in the automotive industry.

Both industries share the need for highly precise and standardised parts.

However, companies in this sector don’t need the larger robotic arms for heavy lifting. Instead, robots handle the assembly and insertion of small and delicate parts.

Arguably, delta robots are the most important kind used in daily operations, where end-effectors can revolve around a vertical axis.

Chemical

Chemical and plastic companies also use robotic solutions for safety reasons.

Robots can be used for dangerous and delicate tasks, such as tank cleaning, pipetting, packing, and shipping components.

They are also useful for injection moulding plastic, which typically involves multiple machine-tending steps.

Agriculture

Robots are still gaining traction in the agriculture industry, although they’ve already shown quite promising impacts.

The market of agriculture-focused robots will likely cross the USD 12 billion mark in the next few years.

There are many possibilities, including aerial drones and self-driving vehicles like tractors, weeding and picking machines, and more.

Since this is a nearly unexplored niche, many start-ups are competing for the best solutions and business awards to establish their brands.

Construction

Construction workers know a lot about heavy lifting. Companies are already using robotic arms, but construction-focused robots are quite new.

They can lift cement blocks, tie reinforcing bars, drive self-driving vehicles, and perform automatic bricklaying.

There are even robots for layout creation and painting. The Automatic Mobile Robots (AMRs) help workers build walls and other features by marking lines on the floor.

