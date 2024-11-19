South Cheshire farmers protest over inheritance tax plans

Farmers in South Cheshire gathered in Nantwich today to protest against the Government’s plans to impose Inheritance Tax on some family farms.

While thousands travelled for a major demonstration in central London, local ones protested on Sainsbury’s roundabout on Middlewich Road in Nantwich.

Reform UK Crewe & Nantwich branch members also joined the protest, as well as over the withdrawal of pensioners’ winter fuel allowance and ongoing rates of illegal immigration.

Nick Goulding, branch chairman, said: “It is a scandal that family farms are likely to be destroyed by the tax changes in the budget.

“This will have an impact on all of us as food production is impacted.”

Fellow member and parish Cllr Brian Silvester said: “The response was overwhelming. Motorists blowing their horns, waving and thumbs up in support.

“Well done to Crewe and Nantwich Reform for organising this.

“Labour cannot be allowed to succeed in their campaign to get rid of the family farm. Without family farms Brits would go hungry.”

Thousands of people protested in London and marched in Whitehall.

They included TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson who called the plan “the end” for farmers and urged Sir Keir Starmer to change direction.

The Prime Minister said he understood farmers’ concerns but ministers continue to claim “the vast majority” would be unaffected by the planned policy.

Under the proposals, from April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will be liable to pay tax at 20% – half the usual inheritance tax rate.

But many farmers say they maybe asset rich in terms of land and livestock, but are cash poor and changes would mean having to sell up to afford the tax.

(pic courtesy of Reform UK)