Baby Club mum from Nantwich scoops regional business award

A young mum who started a baby club in Nantwich for other new parents has scooped a regional business award!

Steph Tully set up Baby Club Cheshire nearly four years ago, inspired by her own daughter.

Now she’s running a full-time business with classes in Nantwich and Wrenbury and further plans to expand in 2025.

And recently at the Cheshire Business Awards at Cranage Hall, Steph was named winner of the Outstanding Self Development Business Growth category.

She said: “This award means the world to me!

“My little business started as an idea on Christmas Day 2020 inspired by my eldest daughter to create a truly inclusive space for all babies and their caregivers where everyone was welcome.

“I feel over the past four years we have created a real community in Cheshire and beyond and I find so much joy and purpose in helping these families make memories with their little ones.

“There would be no baby club without all of the wonderful mummies, daddies, grandparents who come along with their babies and I’m so grateful to those who nominated me and took the time to vote for me it means everything, that people enjoy these classes as much as I enjoy teaching them.”

Steph started off in Nantwich and recently expanded to set up similar classes at Berries in Wrenbury, and they have plans for more in Wrexham and Knutsford.

She was also featured in the September edition of Nantwich Life and on Nantwich News website in the summer.

“As we look to the future, we are so excited to be expanding our timetable to four days per week,” she added.

“We’ll holding classes every Tuesday in Wrexham, Wednesdays in Berries Wrenbury, Thursdays in Knutsford and Fridays in Imagination Lane, Nantwich.

“Everything in these classes, from the songs we sing, messy play the babies explore, even of the colour of the heart in our logo has been inspired by my little girl, so this award is for her.”