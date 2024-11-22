17 hours ago
Nantwich Singers to stage Christmas Concert on December 15

November 22, 2024
Nantwich Singers poster

The Nantwich Singers will be giving their Christmas Concert “The Ivy and the Holly?” in St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on December 15.

Starting at 3pm, the concert will help put residents in a festive mood with new twists on old favourites, carols to join in with, poetry, and some new classics.

John Duthie, of The Nantwich Singers, said: “There are familiar traditional carols as well as some heartfelt contemporary ones by Sarah Quartel, Judith Weir, Elizabeth Maconchy and others.

“We are singing Errolyn Wallen’s popular and emotive “Peace on Earth”, which you may already know.

“Two beautiful “Star Songs” by our Musical Director Ian Crawford receive their world premiere.

“Full programme details will be posted on our website soon.”

Tickets in advance are £12.50 and on the door £14. U18s are free to include refreshments afterwards.

Available from www.ticketsource.co.uk, www.thenantwichsingers.org, or on the door.

